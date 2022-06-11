When Senate Bill 215 goes into effect Monday, it will make several changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws.
Before you carry a concealed handgun, Dean Rieck, executive director of Buckeye Firearms Association, recommends reading the new rules:
• Ohio’s concealed handgun license (CHL) will be optional. If you are currently qualified by law to obtain a CHL and carry a concealed handgun, you will be able to carry concealed without a license. Other than school zones where federal law still requires a CHL, nothing changes.
• If you are stopped by a police officer, you only need to inform the officer you are carrying a handgun when or if the officer asks if you are carrying a handgun.
• In Ohio, you will no longer be required to carry the physical CHL on your person while carrying a handgun. However, several other states may still require you to have your license with you.
Will Ohio do away with the licensing system?
No. CHL classes will continue to be available. Gun owners who travel outside of Ohio may want to have a valid license to carry legally in other states. The license simply becomes optional for those who carry a concealed handgun in Ohio.
Will the CHL application process change in any way?
No. The new law does not change anything about the licensing process.
If someone applies an Ohio CHL and is denied, can they still carry without a license?
No. Nothing changes regarding who can legally carry a concealed handgun.
Does this change how I carry in my vehicle?
No. You will be able to carry a concealed handgun in your car with or without a CHL.
Does this change how I transport long guns in my vehicle?
No. Carrying concealed, with or without a license, deals with a loaded handgun only. Traveling with rifles and shotguns remains the same, meaning you must transport them unloaded, in a closed container, with ammunition in a separate container or closed compartment, in your trunk or in an area not accessible without leaving your vehicle.
Can non-residents carry concealed without a license?
Yes. While the rules for carrying a concealed handgun remain the same with or without a license, there will be no residency requirement.
What about storing a handgun in your personal vehicle in an employer’s parking lot?
The new law does not change your right to carry to and from work and to store your handgun in your vehicle when parked on company property. Your rights remain the same with or without a CHL. If you drive a company-owned vehicle, check with your employer.
