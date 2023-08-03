JEFFERSON — A strong thunderstorm put a muzzle on Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas’ annual Bark in the Park Dog License Festival on July 20.
“We were frustrated to cancel but given the thunderstorms and rain, I think everyone appreciated the caution for our pets,” he said. “Thankfully, we have a new date and are excited to have the festival be a success.”
The rain date is 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 on the front lawn of the old courthouse. Thomas expects more than 20 vendors to share their wares.
Activities for dogs and their owners will include frisbees, raffle baskets, sidewalk chalk, coloring, music, and more.
“People love their pets and with our office providing the dog license service to the county, having this festival is a fun way to bring everyone together,” he said.
Dog licenses also will be sold at the Bark in the Park. Licenses are now $6 for the rest of the year and give legal ownership and protection to an individual’s dog should they become lost or run away.
Money from the licenses go to pay for the Ashtabula County Dog Warden and local shelters.
Visitors to this free event will have the opportunity to check out local animal shelters to find their perfect companion, as well as dog-themed vendors.
The Auditor’s Office will be happy to welcome any new organizations and businesses to join the fun at no charge.
Vendors or organizations interested in participating should contact the Auditor’s Office at 440-576-3786 or auditor@ashtabulacounty.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.