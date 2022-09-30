JEFFERSON — A scheduled hearing on the annexation of five parcels into the village of Andover was canceled after a representative for the property owners withdrew the annexation petition.
The hearing was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, but Alfred Schrader, the attorney for the property owners, emailed the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners’ office withdrawing the petition.
An initial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 16, but at that hearing, Schrader asked for a continuance.
The properties are located along Route 6 and Chestnut Street in Andover Township.
At the Aug. 16 hearing, Schrader said the annexation request was part of a deal to build a new Dollar General at the location, but developments had created the need for a delay in the request.
On Thursday morning, the commissioners approved a resolution accepting the withdrawal of the petition.
In other business:
• The commissioners are planning to put forward a resolution regarding blocked railroad crossings.
A Conneaut resident sent a letter to the commissioners raising the issue of trains stopping on railroad crossings. The Ohio Supreme Court recently struck down a state law that limited the amount of time trains could block railroad crossings, stating that federal law made the law invalid.
“Railroads are federal, not state, so the state doesn’t have the right to regulate them,” Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “So we need to see some legislative action from our federal representatives.”w
In addition to issues in Conneaut, trains stopped on crossings impact Saybrook residents.
“It’s directly impacting the taxpayers of Saybrook Township,” Commissioner J.P. Ducro said. “Because of these problems and not seeing any resolution to them, they had to go out and seek another levy from their community and build another fire station, which is going to have ongoing expenses for them for staffing, because they need to be able to respond to emergencies north of the tracks.”
• The commissioners approved advancing $2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to the county’s economic development fund.
The move is a step toward a $2 million loan to the Ashtabula County Port Authority for economic development projects. The funds are from $10 million in ARPA funds the county set aside for revenue replacement.
The next step is for port authority officials to meet with their legal counsel to work on the next step in the process, Ashtabula County Administrator Janet Discher said.
Once the loan is paid back, funds will be returned to the county’s general fund, she said.
