Animal rescue yard sale 

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A yard sale to raise money for Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue will be Thursday through Sunday.
The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1384 Carson Road.
“This is our way of raising funds for the rescue,” said Missy Townsend, founder and an animal rights advocate. “The sale is called ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ because everything must go. There will be something for everyone.”
Townsend founded Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue, a 501c3, on Aug. 14, 2019. Since that time, she has helped horses, chickens, ducks and a myriad of cats.
She reminds participants and buyers to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Townsend said the organization hopes to raise $1,000.
“Our job is to take care of the animals and get them ready for their new ‘fur-ever’ homes,” she said. “[In addition to cats and dogs] we take farm animals.”
Donations are tax deductible and can be made on the rescue’s Facebook page or PayPal.
