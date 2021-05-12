Animal rescue yard sale 

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A yard sale to raise money for Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue will be Thursday through Sunday.

The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1384 Carson Road.

“This is our way of raising funds for the rescue,” said Missy Townsend, founder and an animal rights advocate. “The sale is called ‘Let’s Make A Deal’ because everything must go. There will be something for everyone.”

Townsend founded Helping Hands Farm Animal Rescue, a 501c3, on Aug. 14, 2019. Since that time, she has helped horses, chickens, ducks and a myriad of cats.

She reminds participants and buyers to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Townsend said the organization hopes to raise $1,000.

“Our job is to take care of the animals and get them ready for their new ‘fur-ever’ homes,” she said. “[In addition to cats and dogs] we take farm animals.”

Donations are tax deductible and can be made on the rescue’s Facebook page or PayPal. 

