ASHTABULA — Iguanas, a Savannah monitor lizard and other reptiles were found Friday in a home in the Ashtabula Harbor, according to a police report.
The Ashtabula Animal Control officer discovered the reptiles in the 2200 block of Harbor Avenue, reports show.
“Nothing crazy [like a lion or tiger], just a repeated nuisance,” said Stephen Lanham, animal control officer. “There was nothing in the house that you can’t buy in a pet store. ... There was just too many of them.”
Lanham gave the owner 30 days to find the reptiles new homes. He said the owner was cooperative.
Authorities received anonymous complaints about the welfare of the reptiles, and a possible threat to neighbors.
Doris Lynch, owner of the Edgewood Pet Center, sells Savannah Monitor Lizards. Right now, she has one baby lizard, priced at $60.
“They’re not dangerous,” she said. “If they aren’t handled or used to people and you try to pick one up, it might bite you.”
According to the city’s dangerous of exotic animals ordinance, “dangerous or exotic animal” are not allowed. This means any wild mammal, reptile or fowl that is not naturally tame or gentle, but is of a wild nature or disposition is not allowed. If cited, the violator will be charged with a fourth-degree misdemeanor.
City Solicitor Michael Franklin said the ordinance has remained unchanged for more than 30 years.
Found throughout most of Africa south of the Sahara Desert, the Savannah monitor lizard is a thick, stocky monitor with a wide head, short neck and tail. The color is grey to light yellow. An adult grows to about 3-and-a-half feet long, Lynch said.
More than 325,000 live savannah monitors were imported into the U.S. between 2000 and 2010, according to www.researchgate.net.
Savannah monitors are one of the most easily tamed monitor lizards but can grow quite large — about 3-and-a-half-feet long— and require a large habitat. If bought when they are older, they have the potential to be skittish, according to the Cincinnati Zoo’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.