JEFFERSON — Tuesday marked Angie Maki-Cliff’s first day as Ashtabula County Treasurer, after being elected to the position in November.
County treasurers’ terms start on the first Monday of September after they are elected, according to the Ohio Revised Code.
On her first day in office, Maki-Cliff changed the hours her office was open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, she said. Previously, the office was open to the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, and from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday. Previously, the office would still take phone calls until 4:30 p.m., according to the treasurer’s website.
Maki-Cliff said her office is also working on setting up credit card payments in person and over the phone. “I worked on that even before taking office,” she said. “The interim treasurer, John Mahoney, he was very accommodating. He allowed me to come in and be with the staff and actually work on that.”
Previously, the office had accepted credit card payments through another company’s website.
“Previously, if you showed up at the window and you had a credit card, we couldn’t take your payment,” Maki-Cliff said.
The office is expecting to be able to take credit card payments on Oct. 1, she said.
“Big things, and it’s only the first day,” Maki-Cliff said.
She said getting to know the office and the staff before officially starting her term was helpful. “(Mahoney) was very accommodating,” Maki-Cliff said. “I’m very grateful to him.”
In the future, Maki-Cliff would like to offer people paperless billing, which could save on printing costs and be more convenient for some people, she said.
Maki-Cliff also said she has no intention of continuing the county’s contract with a company that purchased delinquent taxes. “I won’t be utilizing that company,” she said. “I believe that there are better options for our taxpayers.”
