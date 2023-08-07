ASHTABULA — Andy Juhola is the new president of Molded Fiber Glass Companies, effective today, said Richard Morrison, chairman of the board of MFG.
Juhola, who has worked for MFG for 34 years, will report to Chief Executive Officer Dave Denny.
During his time with the company, Juhola focused on the human resources and health, safety and environment responsibilities while working closely with MFG’s operating facilities in the U.S. and Mexico.
His responsibilities and contributions have continually grown with MFG, Morrison said.
Last year, Juhola was promoted to chief Human Resource Officer when MFG became an ESOP company.
“Andy’s knowledge of MFG’s organization and experience in MFG’s culture will be extremely valuable as MFG continues its growth as an ESOP company,” Morrison said.
An ESOP is an employee benefit plan that enables employees to own part or all of the company they work for.
Juhola is a lifetime resident of Ashtabula and an active member of many community organizations, including serving as president of the YMCA board of directors, past board member of Ashtabula Chamber of Commerce, executive board member of Growth Partnership of Ashtabula County, a board member of Joe Pete Scholarships, and a board member of the Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation.
A Harbor High School graduate, he received his bachelor’s in sociology from John Carroll University, where he had a very successful basketball career. He was inducted into the university’s Hall of Fame.
Juhola and his family reside in the Ashtabula Harbor.
Molded Fiber Glass is a recognized leader in the composites industry and serves a wide variety of markets in the U.S. and Mexico. MFG is headquartered in Ashtabula.
