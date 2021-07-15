ANDOVER — Village Council is reviewing ways to handle present and future concerns regarding the placement of manufactured homes.
Several residents recently presented their concerns at a work session and some returned on Tuesday evening for a regular council meeting after a manufactured home was placed on a village property.
Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell said the village is working on the problem, but officials have to make sure each potential step of action is legal.
Randy Gentry said a zoning to deal with the problem was a part of a recent meeting. He asked Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila to review state and federal manufactured home laws.
In other business
• Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead said the village has been preparing for a chipping sealing program on numerous streets. He said a street widening program near the fire hall has been delayed a year due to construction at Centerra.
• Mead also told council it may be a long time before utility poles will be removed after new ones were installed.
• Village Council approved a pay raise for Mead who will now make $60,000 a year.
