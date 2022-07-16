JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — An Andover woman died in a car crash Friday morning after she passed a vehicle in a no-passing zone and collided head-on with a sport-utility vehicle, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Tina Jo Curtin, 59, of Andover died at the scene from her injuries, OHP Trooper Ryan Marcy said.
Curtin was driving her 2020 Toyota Corolla northwest on Route 307 East, between East Union and Black Sea roads, according to OHP reports.
Allison L. Lacy, 31, of Andover, was driving a 2007 Jeep Commander traveling southeast on Route 307 East on a curve when Curtin passed a vehicle on a double-yellow line and hit Lacy’s Commander head-on, according to OHP reports.
Lacy and her passenger, Brian E. Patton, 33, of Greenville, Pa., were seriously injured, Marcy said.
Lacy and Patton were flown by medical helicopter to University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hamot (UPMC) in Erie, Pa., for treatment for their injuries.
Distracted driving was a factor in the crash, Marcy said.
Curtin, Lacy and Patton were all wearing seat belts and all airbags deployed at the time of the crash, Marcy said.
According to Curtin’s family, she was on her way to the veterinarian’s office to pick up her cat, Marcy said.
Jefferson Township Fire Department and EMS and South Central Ambulance personnel all assisted OHP at the scene.
