ANDOVER — The Andover Volunteer Fire Department want to revive its Explorer program for high schoolers who have an interest in firefighting.
The program will be in conjunction with the Boy Scouts of America Lake Erie Council, but it will not be associated with a specific post.
The Explorer program is for teens ages 15-18 years old who want to learn the skills involved with firefighting.
Trainings are held every at 7 p.m. Tuesdays at AVFD, 153 Station St., Andover.
The fire department is hoping to have everything in order to start the program in 2023.
Anyone with questions about the program can reach out to the Andover Volunteer Fire Department via email at contact@andovervfd.org or leave a message at the station (440) 293-6363.
Adults who are interested are encouraged to stop by the fire department on Tuesday evenings for an application.
The Tuesday training nights are for people interested in volunteering as a firefighter or as an auxiliary position. No firefighting experience is necessary to join.
