ANDOVER — Village Council discussed options for ambulance and fire services during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
A recent meeting of village and township officials regarding the next step in providing extra ambulance service since the March 2020 closing of the UH Andover Emergency room led to a discussion regarding the possibility of forming an ambulance and fire district.
During the ambulance meeting at Pymatuning Valley High School, government leaders from Andover, Richmond, Cherry Valley, Williamsfield, Wayne and Andover townships met to discuss options since it does not appear the emergency room will return.
Andover Mayor Gerald Dibell coordinated the meeting and had been in dialogue with University Hospitals officials regarding the facility and also discussed options with other hospital systems.
“I think it is time we really look not only at an ambulance district, but a fire district. I think we should pursue it. It is going to take money and we would have to get the [townships behind it],” said Andover Village Councilman Rick Orahood.
Orahood said he would listen to the fire departments to see what their thoughts were on the matter, but the difficulty with staffing fire departments has become an issue in rural areas all over the country.
Village Administrator Rich Mead said the challenge will be to get all the government entities on the same page.
“It looks great on paper,” he said.
“If you don’t have all the groups together, you don’t have anything,” Mead said.
Andover Council President Curt Williams said it might be a good time to put together an ambulance and fire district.
Councilman Randy Gentry said it is a unique situation with the volunteer fire department owning all the equipment.
Mead said it would take a major education program to pull everyone together.
“I think the ambulance is an easier sell,” he said.
Gentry said combining the equipment of area fire departments would provide better coverage if you have people at the headquarters all the time.
In other business
• Williams said the movie night held recently under the direction of the Andover Area Chamber of Commerce was a good event. He said there were about 20 people in attendance because there were a lot of other community events that day.
He said two other community movie nights are scheduled for sunset on Sept. 11 and Sept. 25. The event is free and everyone is welcome, Williams said.
Councilwoman Margo Hornyak said people brought lawn chairs to watch the movie and the children sat on blankets.
