ANDOVER — Village Council approved a resolution to put a five-year, 1.46-mill operating levy renewal on the ballot for the May 3 primary, said Andover Council President E. Curt Williams.
Williams said the vote was the second part of a two-step process to put the renewal levy on the ballot to fund day-to-day operating expenses. He said the resolution was to be delivered to Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas on Wednesday.
The vote was made Tuesday afternoon during a special council meeting and provides $0.146 for each one hundred dollars of valuation and would start in the 2022 tax year to be collected in 2023 and continue into the calendar year of 2027, the resolution states.
Council then discussed a variety of subjects during a work session that occurred after the special meeting.
• Council discussed the option of giving $10,000 to the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization from the village’s COVID-19 relief funds. Councilman Randy Gentry said the organization has not been able to have their normal fund-raising events during the pandemic and is in need of equipment.
• Village administrator Rich Mead discussed the plan to get a new police cruiser to replace a 2010 model. He recommended that the new cruiser be used by the police chief and his present vehicle be used by part-time officers.
• Councilman Richard Orahood said there are a lot more hits on the village website this year during the winter as compared to other years. Council also discussed the need for a hotel in the village to meet the needs of travelers, especially as the bike path is extended through the area.
• The idea of golf carts being used in the village was also discussed. Gentry said the idea to allow municipalities approve legislation for slow-moving golf carts to be used on streets stemmed from a situation in Bass Island where normal cars are not allowed.
Police Chief Chris Baker said golf cart owners must still have a driver’s license and the cart must also have license plates designed for the carts. The idea for Andover is in the preliminary discussion stages.
