ANDOVER — Village council voted to give employees raises on Tuesday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting.
Councilman Richard Orahood said the finance committee made a unanimous recommendation for the raises which he said were mostly three percent increases.
Andover Village Solicitor Richard Kotila said the raises would be made official as part of the bill-paying process during the meeting and will go into affect on May 31.
Kotila also said village council will need to schedule an 11 a.m. meeting July 12 at the Ashtabula County Courthouse for a hearing on the litigation with the Pymatuning Valley Area Local School district regarding annexation.
The litigation stems from the village ordering the water turned off to the school system in December. A restraining order was put in place at the time to start the legal process towards a resolution.
In other
business
• Village administrator Richard Mead said progress is being made on the new lift station at Rustic Drive.
“With any luck we will have a new lift station by the end of May,” he said.
Andover Village Council President Curt Williams said things are moving along for two Oak Street properties to be unified into one parcel. He said the two former properties weren’t big enough to build on, but when put together a structure can be built.
• Village council also approved a resolution allowing the Ohio Department of Transportation to place new signs in the village.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.