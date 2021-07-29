ANDOVER — Village Council continues to review the possibility of placing a paving levy on the ballot sometime in the future.
“We really should start looking at it,” said Council President Curt Williams after Councilman Rick Orahood brought the idea up during a work session on Tuesday.
Councilman Randy Gentry also had discussed the option at a recent meeting and agreed with Orahood and Williams that it might be time to offer the citizens the opportunity to decide on a levy.
“I want to know how many actual miles of road we are responsible for,” Gentry said. He said he has asked Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead to research the topic.
Gentry hopes to find the amount of miles and then get approximate paving estimates before bringing up the possibility of a levy. Williams said any levy would not be attempted this year.
“The paved roads lasted about 10 years,” Gentry said of a project in 1989. He said the decision will be with the voters if council decides to put a levy on the ballot.
“If they say yes they get new paved streets ... or we go with chip and seal. It will be up to the people,” Gentry said. Some of Andover’s roads are going through the chip and seal process now.
Several residents attended the work session and continued a dialogue with council regarding a modular home that was placed on a piece of property in the village. Concern over the modular home has been raised because of zoning regulations.
“We don’t have a good answer for you,” Williams said. He said there are detailed regulations and a process that must be followed to resolve the situation.
Williams said he would talk to the mayor and attempt to have the zoning officer proceed with a stop work order. Orahood also talked about a more detailed zoning ordinance that would preclude the situation from happening again.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.