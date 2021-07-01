BY WARREN DILLAWAY
ANDOVER — Four village residents expressed concerns regarding a modular home placed on a lot at Carroll Court about five weeks ago.
Jackie Miranda, who lives near the property in question, asked the village to review the situation to make sure existing regulations are being enforced.
“There are lots of questions about this particular property,” Miranda said.
She asked village council to enforce existing ordinances related to application for modular homes on properties.
“As a taxpayer in the village I am looking at the ordinances to take us through the bad times,” she said.
Curt Williams, council president, said he understands the frustration but it is challenging for small villages to provide the inspection of properties due to manpower issues and following the legal steps needed.
Andover Police Chief Christopher Baker said the Ohio Department of Commerce would be a good place to start to see if the modular home owners got a permit to bring it to Andover.
Williams said the zoning codes are being reviewed. The present ordinance allows for modular homes built after 1999 and the one in question is older than that, according to the meeting visitors.
“Where are the teeth,” Miranda said of the lack of ability to enforce the regulations.
She said the structure was moved in to the property about five weeks ago.
“We are a little village, but there has to be a way we can be proactive,” Williams said.
