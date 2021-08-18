ANDOVER — Village Council is recommending several changes related to the zoning of manufactured homes in the village after residents expressed concerns, said Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell.
Residents brought their issues to work sessions and council meetings starting in May and continued dialogue with the village related to the placement of a manufactured home in a particular residential area.
After the original problem was addressed, residents asked for more specific controls be placed in zoning ordinances to make sure similar situations don’t occur again.
Dibell and Andover Village Council President Curt Williams expressed an interest in improving the situation, but also said they are governed by specific regulations, but could make some changes.
Present zoning allows for mobile homes up to 20 years to be put in some of the residentially zoned areas, but the recommendation of council is to make that limit only three years of age for a manufactured home, Dibell said after the meeting.
He said the recommendation also includes a mandate for a foundation for the home, that it be at least 1,200 square feet, that there is a covered porch or entry and must face the road to name a few.
Dibell said the planning commission will have to schedule a meeting and the ordinance could turn to council for consideration by October.
