ANDOVER — The Andover Public Library hopes to bring some joy to the cold month of February.
The library is planning a “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” said Maria Firkaly, community relations coordinator. She said it is a national, even international, event that started as a grassroots project in 2011 in Connecticut.
Firkaly said between 2011 and 2021, more than 1,300 libraries have participated in the event.
The programfocuses on early literacy programs, educational resources and events that libraries offer throughout the year.
Firkaly said the library decided February would be a good time for the family event.
“There is not a lot to do with your kids,” she said of the month of February.
The day’s activities will be focused at areas spread throughout the library, but there will be a StoryWalk in the village square. Firkaly said pages of a book will be posted in store windows for families to read while walking through the downtown area.
A variety of programs are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 5.
Guest readers from the community are scheduled to read for the students, a LEGO building event is planned and crafts and the opportunity to make a Marshmallow Igloo are awaiting families.
A detailed schedule for the day is available at the library website. Firkaly said there would also be a photo booth.
“We have so many fun things planned for this day. “Take Your Child to the Library Day” is a wonderful way to spend a chilly February Saturday with your children,” said Nancy Logan, director of the library.
