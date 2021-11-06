ANDOVER — The Andover Public Library recently announced the winners of a Fall Photography Show, according to a press release from the library.
More than 150 entries were received and judged in numerous categories. The winners include Gus Saikaly, Best in Show; Cheryl Wynn, third place Black and White; Beth Sito, first place Fall Foods and Amy Jenick, first place Scenic.
“We are really happy that we could host this photography contest again. Photography is a popular hobby for many of our patrons and community members. We love that we can support their passion,” said Maria Firkaly, community relations coordinator for the library.
