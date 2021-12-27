Andover native's new book due out in February

Award-nominated author, Michael D. Beil, came of age on the shores of Pymatuning Lake.
His latest book, “Wreck at Ada’s Reef,” is book no. 1 of the Swallowtail Legacy series. The contemporary mystery is set in his home state of Ohio, on an island in western Lake Erie.
The Pymatuning Valley High School Class of 1977 graduate, is the author of seven middle-grade novels, including the Edgar Award-nominated, “The Red Blazer Girls.”
“My newest book, ‘Wreck at Ada’s Reef’ is perfect for kids 9-12,” he said. “The book will publish on Feb. 1 by Pixel+Ink, an exciting new imprint of longtime children’s book publisher, Holiday House.”
The book received a rare “starred” review.
Beil now lives in Portugal with his wife and their two white cats, Bruno and Maisie. He still gets carsick if he has to ride in the back seat for long and said he feels a little guilty that he doesn’t keep a journal.
“I grew up in Andover and in my teens and early 20s, spent a lot of time sailing on Lake Erie,” he said. “Put-in-Bay was always a favorite spot and was the inspiration for much of the setting of ‘Wreck at Ada’s Reef.’”
While a student at PV High, Beil ran track and cross country and worked summers at Maplewood Farms, a dairy farm owned by the Struna family.
“I had grown up sailing on Pymatuning Lake, and when I was about 18, started sailing on bigger boats out of Ashtabula Yacht Club,” he said. “I sailed many, many races there, and have lots of great memories of cold Sunday morning races in late October, with the snow falling.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.