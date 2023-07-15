ANDOVER — Petty Officer 2nd Class Clark Lappert, a native of Andover, is one of nearly 80 sailors serving aboard USS Constitution, the Navy’s oldest commissioned warship.
Lappert, a 2014 Pymatuning Valley High School graduate, joined the Navy six years ago.
Today Lappert serves as a boatswain’s mate.
“I originally wanted to join the National Guard to be able to respond to natural disasters, but somehow I ended up in a Navy recruiting office,” Lappert said. “I don’t know what changed my mind, but I am grateful I chose the Navy.”
Growing up in Andover, Lappert said he acquired the skills necessary for a successful career in the military.
“I learned hard work, responsibility and to always push to achieve my goals,” he said. “It’s helped me promote fast and qualify quickly in my job. It’s allowed me more opportunities and to help other people.”
USS Constitution earned the nickname Old Ironsides during the War of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels.
“Our mission remains timeless — to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, in a prepared statement.
“This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”
As a member of the Navy, Lappert is part of a world-class organization, he said.
“We protect our borders from foreign terrorists on the waterfront,” he said. “We are one of the first lines of defense.”
Lappert said he takes pride in serving his country.
“It helps me better myself and helps me to expect the unexpected,” he said. “I am proud of my time in the service and everything it has taught me.”
Lappert is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I am grateful for my family and my mom. She has always been big on supporting me,” he said. “Their support has helped me keep my optimism and helped me keep pushing.”
