ANDOVER — Elected officials and fire and ambulance leaders continue discussions on ways to meet the emergency needs of residents.
Andover Village Council members discussed a variety of ideas regarding the fire department and potential use of the old Andover Industries property during a Tuesday afternoon work session.
“This is going to be something we need to keep talking about,” said Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams. He also expressed concerns about what would happen if the private fire company that serves the area were to disband.
Williams said he is open to different ways of thinking about ambulance and fire services. Representatives of the Andover Fire Department attended a recent meeting to gauge interest the village might have in working on new building that would be owned by the fire department.
“I don’t want to give any public tax money to a private company,” Williams said.
Williams and other council members discussed the idea of a joint fire district with surrounding townships.
A similar idea has been pushed by Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell regarding ambulance service, but there has not been enough support or funding to make it a reality.
Williams said he believes it is an idea that will eventually have to be pursued due to the challenge of finding volunteers. Councilman Randy Gentry said it will be a challenge.
“You are going to have to get all the chiefs to relinquish the white hats,” he said.
Andover Fire Chief Mike Spencer said the department will continue to review grant options to have a new home for the fire department. He said day hours provide a challenge for the fire department, as most members work day shifts, but he believes the department will continue well into the future.
Williams said he would like to have a meeting with the department to discuss further options.
Dibell said the ambulance district idea has stalled with the townships not having a lot of interest in the idea. He said he is working to try and get grants that would help supplement the Community Care Ambulance coverage in the village.
Dibell said he also continues to find ways to reopen the former UH Andover Emergency Room. He would like to see it expanded into a small hospital in addition to an emergency room.
Gentry said he would like to see the former Andover Industries site cleaned and sold or used as a safety center. Village Council Vice President Richard Orahood agreed and city officials plan to contact the Ashtabula County Land Bank and the Ashtabula County Port Authority to review options.
