BY WARREN DILLAWAY
ANDOVER — As two street department employees near retirement, the village is starting to look for replacements.
“The village is seeking individuals interested in employment with the village,” said Andover Administrator Richard Mead. “We may need two full-time people.”
Andover Mayor Gerald Dibell said Mead should review the options regarding a part-time and full-time employee or two full-time employees.
“You make the call. You are on the street you know the workers,” he said.
The option of starting a new employee as a part-time worker and then moving the person to full-time was also discussed.
In other business:
• Andover Council President Curt Williams announced a 5 p.m. public hearing regarding zoning changes on Oct. 18, to be followed by a special council meeting.
• An ordinance committee meeting was also scheduled for 2 p.m. Nov. 1.
• Mead said the Rustic Road Lift Station project is back on track with about a week’s worth of work to complete the project.
• A pre-bid hearing on the water plant filter project is scheduled for Oct. 15 and bid opening is scheduled for Oct. 22. The project has been delayed due to high cost of materials and labor. That has forced changes in the project, Mead said.
He said a $99,000 grant will be used for the project. “Hopefully it’s going to fall within that bid,” he said of the available finances.
• Mead said the renovation of the Recreation Park restrooms is scheduled to start soon and some sort of new lighting at the park is being considered.
• Williams said the “Movie in the Park” will start earlier next year and three of the five needed sponsors have already committed to the 2022 version of the event.
