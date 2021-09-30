ANDOVER — Discussions regarding ambulance service to the southwestern part of the county continued on Tuesday afternoon during a Village Council work session.
Andover Mayor Gerald Dibell held an informational meeting in late August on issues regarding ambulance service after the village’s emergency room was closed in the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020.
The meeting included representatives of the village and Andover, Cherry Valley, Williamsfield, Richmond and Wayne townships. Dibell said after the meeting there was a lot of ideas discussed including the possibility of an ambulance district.
Andover Village Council members Curt Williams and Rick Orahood have expressed an interest in an ambulance and fire district.
“I would like to see a district, but I would like to do fire and ambulance,” Williams said.
Williams said there are several townships that have not expressed interest in the idea, but he feels it would be worth more discussion.
“It will take a lot of work,” he said.
“We need to start talking about it,” Orahood said.
Orahood and Williams expressed a desire to handle potential fire needs for the village now due to the increasing age of the volunteers on the Andover Fire Department.
“We are going to have to talk to a lot of people,” Williams said.
“Eventually one way or another you [the village] are going to be paying for services,” said Andover Village Administrator Richard Mead.
“It’s not something we are going to get cheap,” Williams added.
The two councilmen said they would let Councilman Randy Gentry continue gathering information and talking to potential stakeholders in the discussions.
Orahood also asked Mead to talk to the Ashtabula County Port Authority to see what can be done about the Andover Industries property that has been vacant for 20 years. He said if the property is cleaned up, it might be more attractive to a potential buyer.
Council also discussed ways to enforce a zoning ordinance addition that specifies utility poles may not be used for advertising.
The village also continued discussions about how a building on the square, now possibly heading for sheriff’s sale, could be of possible interest for the village to build a visitor’s center with restrooms.
