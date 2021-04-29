ANDOVER — Village council discussed the option of putting a paving levy on the ballot during a Tuesday afternoon committee work session.
“The last time we paved the roads in the village, they lasted 10 years,” said council member Randy Gentry.
He said he believes a new paving project, complete with a levy to pay for it, would be a good idea instead of chip-sealing every couple of years.
He said he would ask Administrator Rich Mead to check into the cost. The state routes that go through the village would not be included.
“I was going to check into the cost and create a levy,” Gentry said.
In other business
• Council reviewed pictures from the baseball park and expressed concerns with the condition of some of the buildings.
Council discussed the difficulty in getting volunteers to assist the Pymatuning Area Youth Organization, but are hoping to have a meeting with league representatives at the end of the season.
Council members Rick Orahood and Margo Hornyak visited the park and took pictures of the inside of a building that was not cleaned after the last season.
“If they are using it, they should leave it [properly cleaned],” Orahood said.
Council said the proposed meeting would also allow baseball league officials to provide suggestions on how the village could better support the program.
“We are committed to having a place for the kids to play baseball,” Gentry said.
Council President Curt Williams said the village plans to put in surveillance cameras at the baseball fields and parking lot of the park.
