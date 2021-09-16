ANDOVER — A public hearing and a special council meeting have been set for Oct. 18 to review potential zoning changes in the village.
Village Solicitor Richard Kotila said zoning issues often are not needed for many years and then a rash of changes come at one time. This is that year, he said.
“Sometimes we will go eight years for a zoning change. This year we had four,” Kotila said.
He said it might be a good idea to review and potentially revise zoning on a yearly basis.
The two zoning issues under consideration include increasing standards for placing manufactured homes on properties in the village and prohibiting signs from being placed on trees and utility poles in the village.
The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 18 with a 5:30 special council meeting to follow.
In other business
• Village administrator Richard Mead asked council if they would like him to review ways to replace a emergency warning siren that is not longer working properly.
He said he felt a warning siren is still important even though many people receive weather warnings on their cell phones. Council members agreed and asked him to look into the matter.
“This may be a time to see what kind of technology might be available and put two [sirens], one on each side of town,” Mead said.
“It is not going to hurt us to have you check into it,” said council president Curt Williams.
• Mead also suggested that the village approach University Hospitals to have the remaining signs at the old emergency room facility, that closed in March of 2020, be covered or removed.
He said an accidental shooting victim, a farm-accident victim and a four-wheeler accident victim have all been taken to the emergency room during the past 18 months by people who were unaware it had closed.
Council members agreed the signs should be covered and asked Mead to contact hospital officials regarding the matter.
• Williams reported that a Community Care Ambulance official will likely attend an October village council meeting to discuss the ambulance coverage for the village.
• Council passed the first reading of a resolution to retain Kotila as solicitor. He suggested the village not pass the resolution by emergency and have all three readings.
He also said the village might want to discuss a proposal from the Ashtabula County Prosecutor Coleen O’Toole’s office regarding legal coverage for villages. He said more information would be need but suggested the village review the options.
The resolution would finalize a contract that would pay Kotila $24,480 a year in monthly installments.
