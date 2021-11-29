ANDOVER — Children lined the Andover Square on Saturday evening as families gathered to welcome Santa Claus to town and watch one of the larger Christmas parades in recent memory.
The Andover Area Chamber of Commerce, under the direction of executive director Lara Reibold, sponsored the parade and a variety of activities before and after the parade. She said people were excited about the Simply Christmas event after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
Jim Loiko displayed his ice carving skills for visitors and residents alike. He said he did demonstrations from 2:30 p.m. until just before the parade started at 6 p.m. Area businesses also provided a variety of food items for those attending the festivities.
Reibold said the Elks Club Ladies Auxiliary did a lot of work to increase the units in the parade which included the Pymatuning Valley High School band, numerous fire trucks and floats.
The arrival of Santa was a big moment for the children who lined up outside a pavilion to get their picture taken with the visitor from the North Pole.
Betty Legg, of Andover, was one of the first people in line to see Santa with her granddaughter Willow Hauger, 1, of Conneaut.
“We came to see Santa because we haven’t seen him yet,” Legg said.
Two more parades are scheduled for next weekend with the Geneva event scheduled to start at 7 p.m. of Friday and Jefferson to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday.
