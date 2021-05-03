KINGSVILLE TOWNSHIP — A tradition going back 15 years continued Friday as representatives of area branches of Andover Bank planted trees in communities through Ashtabula and Lake counties and across the border in Pennsylvania.
“Everybody pick a location for Arbor Day,” said Jamie Hochschild, sales manager for the Conneaut branch of Andover Bank.
Eric Senor, who holds the same position as Hochschild at the Andover branch of Andover Bank, delivered the flowing crabapple tree and worked with Hochschild and township officials to plant the tree.
Chris Bradek, road superintendent for Kingsville Township, dug the hole with heavy machinery.
“It means a lot. We are wanting to enhance the park,” said Kingsville Township Trustee Mike Cliff.
Senor said a tree was also planted on Friday at the Pymatuning Valley Primary School. He said similar plantings occurred in Geneva, Madison and several other communities in Ashtabula County.
