ANDOVER — The sleepy Pymatuning Valley area grows exponentially when the weather warms as businesses benefit from wave after wave of tourists.
Summer tourism is a huge benefit to businesses in the village and the township as bait shops, grocery stores and restaurants have increased patronage from Memorial Day to Labor Day, according to Andover and Andover Township leaders.
“It is good for our businesses,” said Andover Village Council President Curt Williams.
He said it gets a little crowded on the square sometimes but that is a small price to pay for the economic benefits.
Williams said there are even some year-round benefits to being so close to the Pennsylvania state line.
“Our gas is 25 cents cheaper,” he said.
The expansion of the bike trail through the village and township is expected to increase tourism to the area, Williams said.
“More people coming,” he said of the expanded recreational opportunities.
Williams said tourism helps keep the village moving along from an economic standpoint.
In the summer time thousands of extra people are in town on busy weekends. Holiday Camplands, Lake Village Campground, Wildwood Acres, Bayshore Campgrounds, Pymatuning State Park, the Andover/Pymatuning Lake KOA, and Jeffco Lakes in Wayne Township all draw thousands of campers to the area during the warm months.
“I have an antique shop and I live for those rainy days,” said Margo Hornyak, who also is a village councilwoman.
She said when the weather takes a turn for the worse the tourists are always looking for something else to do. Shopping is one of those options.
Village Councilman Rick Orahood said the Andover Village Square still has some open shops that could be a real boon for the right business owners.
“There’s a golden opportunity for young entrepreneurs,” he said.
Holiday Camplands is the biggest camping operation in the area and on a regular summer weekend there will be between 10,000 to 12,000 visitors on site and those numbers can rise to 18,000 to 20,000 on a holiday weekend, said Holiday Camplands General Manager Randy Gentry.
“Every weekend during the summer we have live entertainment on Friday and Saturday night,” Gentry said.
He said the campers own the land and their campers but pay a $700 annual maintenance fee.
Holiday Camplands, a political subdivision, is 600 acres, has 22 miles of roads and 3,500 lots, Gentry said.
Andover Township Trustee William French said the tourism season does a lot for area businesses. He said the township gets some tax benefits from the Holiday Camplands property owners and property taxes from the other camping operations in the area.
