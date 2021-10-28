ANDOVER — Zoning changes related to where manufactured homes may be placed were passed on Monday, said Andover Village Council President E. Curt Williams.
The issue was brought to village council this summer during a variety of work sessions and council meetings. Some residents were upset about the manufactured homes placed in residential areas.
Williams said the zoning changes were also approved by the planning commission. He said the new zoning will allow the manufactured homes in areas where similar structures already exist.
Former zoning ordinances allowed for a manufactured home up to 20 years old to be put placed in a residentially zoned area but now the home must be only up to three years old. Another change in the requirements for a manufactured home include a foundation for the home, that it be at least 1,200 square feet, that it face the road and have a covered porch or entry.
The changes were researched by city leaders including Williams, Andover Mayor Jerry Dibell and village solicitor Richard Kotila.
A public hearing was held on Monday afternoon followed by a special meeting where the new regulations were approved.
