Mayors of three Ohio cities joined Amtrak officials Tuesday for a media roundtable virtual event.
Participants talked about their hopes and visions for passenger rail service along a Cleveland-Columbus-Cincinnati corridor. Amtrak officials said the goal is to begin service in the year 2035.
Initial service from Cleveland to Cincinnati is expected to take five-and-a-half hours, and over time, they believe that will improve.
“Development of this corridor in Ohio is an Amtrak priority,” said Amtrak President Stephen Gardner. “Amtrak has a bold vision ... we want to start early in Ohio.”
From Ashtabula to Cincinnati, the train would make stops at Cleveland Hopkins Airport, Crestline, Springfield and Sharonville, as well as Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.
“Communities are excited about rail service; the 3-C-D corridor exemplifies this,” Amtrak CEO Bill Flynn said. “It’s a great opportunity for Ohio.”
The goal, the Amtrak representatives said, is to pursue passenger rail expansion on five routes that would be initiated using 100 percent federal funds through a proposed new rail program. The five new routes are, starting with the 3C:
• Cleveland-Columbus-Dayton-Cincinnati (3C) Corridor: Three daily round trips with intermediate station stops.
• Cincinnati-Indianapolis-Chicago: Four daily round trips with intermediate station stops.
• Cleveland-Toledo-Detroit-Pontiac: Three daily round trips with intermediate station stops, including a possible extension of Wolverine Corridor train service from Chicago.
• Cleveland-Buffalo-Albany-New York: Two daily round trips with intermediate station stops, including a stop in Ashtabula.
• Cleveland-Pittsburgh-New York: One daily round trip with intermediate station stops via an extension of Keystone Corridor train service.
Amtrak officials produced a map envisioning more than 160 communities that will benefit from new intercity passenger rail service. Amtrak also launched the AmtrakConnectsUS.com website to engage federal, state and local officials and to inform the public.
Crestline Mayor Linda Horning-Pitt said Crestline had Amtrak service, but the company pulled out in 1990.
“When people heard Amtrak may come back, they were excited,” she said. “People want to go to Ohio State games, grab a Cleveland Browns or Cavs game and not have to worry about traffic.”
Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said Amtrak is an investment in the future and he supports it.
Gardner said Amtrak needs local government support to achieve this goal.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere has said a stop in Ashtabula would benefit tourism, as well as provide another option to residents who work in Cleveland or along one of the stops.
Ashtabula City Council, as well as the Ashtabula Township Board of Trustees, have written letters to Amtrak advocating strongly for the passage rail program.
The new federal passenger rail program depends on support from Congress and the Biden Administration. President Joe Biden, a longtime passenger rail supporter, has vowed a “second great railroad revolution.”
Last year, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the proposed new rail funding program but it died in the U.S. Senate. Now, with a split Senate under new leadership, the bill has a good chance to become reality, Amtrak officials said.
Amtrak is requesting $300 million per year from Congress to develop these high-potential corridors (corridors are routes under 750 miles). The Ohio routes are among those nationwide that Amtrak identified as having a high potential of success, according to All Aboard Ohio, an advocacy group for Transportation Choices in Ohio.
