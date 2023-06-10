Why can’t many families find a place to rent that they can afford?
The first reason is incomes for many workers are just too low compared to the current cost of rental housing.
Some people think that full-time workers can afford housing, but that’s a myth. On average, a worker needs to earn $20.30 an hour to afford a typical 2-bedroom apartment, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
And the problem is getting worse, not better. Incomes for low- and moderate-income workers have largely stagnated while housing costs have kept rising.
For more than 80 years, the federal government has been investing billions of dollars in developing and maintaining public housing across the U.S., providing critical support to low-income families through the capital fund grants.
The Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) is a state-created, federally funded agency that rents to people on Section 8, requiring rental assistance.
This helps low-income families, the elderly, and persons with disabilities to live in safe, decent and secure homes or apartments. Eligibility is determined by federal preference and the applicant’s situation.
Unfortunately, right now there is a waiting list to get into AMHA housing.
The AMHA does have a preference point system that may improve your spot on the waiting list: veteran, victim of domestic violence, elderly, live and or work in Ashtabula, or disabled.
About 1 out of 18 city residents lives in public housing in Ashtabula, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“The AMHA provides housing opportunities for many in need,” Ashtabula City Council President John Roskovics said. “What they offer is vital to our residents.”
The majority of the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Authority (AMHA) properties are within the Ashtabula city limits.
All together, AMHA has 495 public housing units in the city of Ashtabula.
The city has about 9,100 total housing units.
The AMHA units are contained in nine developments. There are 555 low-income housing units and about 577 Section 8 voucher holders in Ashtabula County.
To apply for public housing, visit the AMHA to fill out an application, located at 3526 Lake Ave, Ashtabula, OH 44004, during normal office hours, Monday-Friday.
Be sure to bring these documents with you: social security cards, and photo IDs for all adult household members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.