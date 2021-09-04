AMHA executive director resigns

ASHTABULA — The executive director of the Ashtabula Metropolitan Housing Association has stepped down after five months at the helm, according to AMHA officials.
The AMHA Board of Commissioners hired Jeanetta Price, of Cleveland, as its executive director, in March.
“Jeanetta Price resigned her position as executive director of AMHA to pursue other professional opportunities,” said Cleveland attorney, Carl Muller, the AMHA board’s legal counsel. “I assume that AMHA will be seeking a new executive director but I am not aware if this search has begun.”
Price, who could not be reached for comment Friday, was previously executive director of Union Miles Development Corporation, and has been active with a range of state and local housing and community development organizations, including the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.
James Campanella from U.S. Housing Consultants has been named the interim executive director, effective Tuesday, according to the AMHA Board of Commissioners.
The executive search for a director to replace long-time director, James Noyes, and hire Price, was conducted by John Broderick of U.S. Housing Consultants in Chichester, N.H.
Last January, Noyes pleaded guilty to one count of attempted theft in office and one count of falsification in a theft offense, both fourth-degree felonies, according to Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court records.
He was accused of attempting to commit theft of public property, where the property has a value of more than $7,500, according to court documents. The offense took place between January 2014 and June 2017 in Ashtabula. He is also accused of making false statements in order to facilitate the theft.
Before Noyes’ sentencing, he agreed to enter a plea of guilty on both counts, and accepted that he is forever disqualified from holding any public office in Ohio. If he doesn’t complete two years of community control, he faces three years in prison and a $10,000 fine, according to court officials.
The state auditor and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development investigated the case before it was turned over to local officials.
