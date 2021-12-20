ASHTABULA —The American Legion Riders, Post 103, donated $1,000 to the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, in memory of Sarah E. Harper.
Harper, 38, a former American Legion Post 103 employee, died Aug. 14, 2017 at home.
An Ashtabula native, she graduated from Harbor High School in 1997 and the Cleveland Institute of Dental.
The American Legion Riders’ mission is to take care of veterans, children and the community. They work year-round to raise money for local organizations, such as Wounded Warriors In Action, Catholic Charities of Ashtabula County, The Ashtabula City Police Department K-9 Unit and many more.
The riders’ also hold toy and food drives to support local families in need.
The MHRS Board plans to use the money to finance housing for individuals in recovery, who are in need of a safe, supportive place to live, said Kaitie Park, director of community engagement, prevention and planning at the MHRS Board.
“The Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board would like to thank the America Legion Riders from Post 103 for their donation in helping us expand substance use recovery supports in Ashtabula County,” she said.
For more information on The American Legion Riders, visit legion.org/riders.
