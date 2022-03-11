CLEVELAND — The Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter is offering a virtual caregivers’ series with Sage Cleveland.
The free weekly Wednesday educational sessions are open to the public and are from noon to 1 p.m. each week.
To register, the public can call 800-272-3900 or email Polly Mytinger at pmytinger@alz.org. After registering a Zoom link to join the educational webinar will be provided.
The webinar topics are:
March 16: Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior
March 23: Effective Communications
March 30: Dementia Conversations
In Ohio, there are 220,000 individuals ages 65 and older living with Alzheimer’s disease. Families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease in the Cleveland area can call the Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter at 216.342.5556; go to http://www.alz.org/cleveland/helping_you; or call the Association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
