ASHTABULA — The person who accused an Ashtabula Area City Schools Board member of abusing him 34 years ago when she was a teacher and he a high school student has spoken out about the allegation.
Sean Allgood, athletic director of Lakeside High School, told the Star Beacon he was one of the victims mentioned in an anonymous Nov. 15 letter sent to the school board by community residents regarding misconduct allegations against board member and retired teacher Christine Seuffert.
The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office and AACS officials said they are investigating the allegations. Both declined to comment on specifics.
“Christine Seuffert is the board member named in the anonymous letter,” Allgood said Wednesday night in a phone interview with the newspaper. “The letter exposed the abuse.”
Allgood did not describe details of the alleged abuse, saying only it happened when he was a teenager. He is now 49.
“It was tough to come forward but it’s not right for me to carry this burden,” Allgood said. “I thought it was time to tell my story.”
Seuffert’s attorney, Christopher Newcomb of Conneaut, said the investigation into the allegations is a private matter.
“I find it highly inappropriate, during a confidential investigation, for an alleged victim and school employee to speak about privileged information that school board members are not allowed to reveal,” he said. “My client has no further comment on the allegations.”
In December, the school board ordered an investigation. Tuesday, Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi confirmed his office is also investigating allegations in the anonymous letter.
Allgood said as an athletic director in the AACS school system, he worried about losing his job by disclosing the alleged abuse.
He said on Jan. 19 he attended a school board meeting with his attorney, Edith M. Jonas of Andover, and they publicly accused Seuffert of misconduct and asked the board to keep her out of all AACS buildings. He believes they honored that request.
“I almost ran right into her [two weeks ago]; she didn’t see me but I saw her,” he said. “I turned around and went the other way.”
Allgood said he pursued his allegations even though he felt isolated and vulnerable as the athletic director of Lakeside High school.
“She’s still in power,” he said. “She was my teacher and she still has power over me today.”
Allgood said the Ohio statute of limitations could prevent possible criminal or civil prosecution of Seuffert. Such laws set strict time limits for initiating legal proceedings from the date of an offense.
“I have served her sentence by keeping this a secret for 34 years,” he said. “All I can say for sure is my portion of the allegations is true. I told the board the truth.”
