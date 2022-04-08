ASHTABULA — The juvenile police believe shot a man Sunday afternoon on Main Avenue is still at-large, Chief Robert Stell said Thursday.
His name is being withheld because he’s a minor.
Brent Loveland, 20, of Ashtabula, was arrested shortly after the shooting and charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for being a party to the alleged crime.
Loveland also is charged with domestic violence, a fifth-degree felony; falsification, a first-degree misdemeanor, and obstructing official business, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Municipal Court records.
The incident allegedly began as an argument between a boyfriend and girlfriend that escalated when each sought the assistance of family or friends, City Solicitor Cecilia Cooper said.
“The altercation ended when one of the boyfriend’s friends shot one of the girlfriend’s family members,” she said.
The victim, a 32-year-old male, is recovering from two gunshots to his torso, Stell said.
The victim was taken to Ashtabula Medical Center, where he was stabilized and later transported to another hospital for treatment, Cooper said.
At Loveland’s first court appearance Monday afternoon, bond was set at $5,000 and he was ordered to have no contact with his girlfriend, according to court records.
Detectives remain on the look-out for the juvenile, he said.
Anyone who has any information about the shooting, should call Ashtabula police at 440-992-7172.
