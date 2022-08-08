JEFFERSON — Everyone knows fair food is a bit out of the ordinary, but in recent years, the Ashtabula County Fair has stepped up their foodie game.
With everything from deep fried Oreos to cheesecake on a stick, fairgoers have a variety of choices.
To help fairgoers navigate which food vendors are worth the visit, I’ve compiled a list of the 10 best fair foods.
10. French fries with vinegar and salt. They may be a bit greasy, but that’s what makes them so good.
9. Funnel cakes. Nothing’s better than a funnel cake topped with powdered sugar. Oh, and grab a lot of napkins; your face and fingers will need it!
8. Cheesecake on a stick. This is a yummy, cool treat on a hot fair day. Try the chocolate dipped cheesecake, too.
7. Deep fried Snickers bar. What’s a fair without a deep fried candy bar? Gooey caramel, chocolate and peanuts all wrapped up in deep fried dough.
6. Homegrown beef burgers at Crazy Cowgirl Cafe are always good. Top it off with a fresh glass of lemonade and you’re eating one of the healthiest options available at the fair.
5. Milkshakes at the Holstein Club’s booth. Yummy in the tummy, but beware if you’re lactose intolerant.
4. Gyros. A bit messy, but it’s good stuff!
3. French waffles. I always take home a bag of these babies. Once again, you’ll need napkins because of all the delicious powdered sugar.
2. Polish perogies. Onions, sour cream and cheese make this ethnic dish my granddaughter’s fair favorite.
1. Italian sausage sandwiches. Way back in the 1970s, Mr. Cunningham got me hooked on these sandwiches. While he’s no longer with us, vendors offering the sandwiches still exist! Add a little hot sauce and you’ve captured a bit of heaven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.