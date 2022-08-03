JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Fair provides plenty of free entertainment, one of the perks residents enjoy every August when the fairgrounds opens its doors to thousands of visitors.
While the entertainment changes from year to year, there’s one thing that’s consistent — all of the animals.
Every year, 4-H and FFA members bring their animal projects to the fair for everyone to enjoy.
When the gates open Tuesday, fairgoers can watch the children show their animals, as well as peruse the hundreds of animals on display.
Grand and reserve champion animals are chosen during the week and sold at the market animal sale, slated for 11 a.m. Aug. 13 in front of the grandstand.
There’s various horse shows going on the west side of the fairgrounds, including draft horses, miniature horses and English and western riding.
In the barns on the east side of the fairgrounds, fairgoers will find chickens, roosters, ducks, turkeys,guinea pigs, rabbits, cows, steers, goats, pigs, sheep, llamas and even an alpaca or two!
Saddle horse jumping kicks off the animal shows at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Saddle Horse Arena.
At the same time, the Junior Fair dairy steer and dairy beef feeder shows begin in the Show Arena.
If amphibians are more your style, catch the frog jumping contest at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
