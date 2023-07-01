Air quality was unhealthy in Ashtabula County on Friday morning due to smoke from Canadian wildfires, according to AirNow.gov, the home of the nation’s official air quality index data.
On Friday morning, the AQI in the county was 183, well into the unhealthy range. The AQI is a scale from zero to 500, with air quality worsening as the number rises.
Readings of 101 to 150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with heart or lung disorders. Readings of 151 to 200 are categorized as unhealthy, while readings of 201 to 300 are very unhealthy. Any reading above 300 is considered hazardous.
Air quality was forecasted to improve throughout the day on Friday, and be moderate, with an AQI of less than 100, today, July 1.
Ashtabula County Health Commissioner Jay Becker suggested that people check airnow.gov daily.
“There’s some real valuable information there,” he said.
Those who are working outside for long periods of time should wear an N95 mask when air quality is poor, Becker said.
He said he cannot remember a time when there were air quality issues like this.
Becker encouraged parents to check the air quality before sending their kids outside to play, and take precautions to protect them when air quality is poor.
“We have been getting some phone calls here at the health department, people have been asking us if it’s OK for them to go outside,” he said.
Dr. Kevin Andryc, chief medical officer for UH Conneaut and Geneva, said there has not been an uptick in patients visiting the facilities with respiratory issues.
According to information from UH, people should limit time outside if air quality is poor, and wear a tight-fitting mask if you have to go outside. Air filters can also be used indoors to help maintain air quality, and UH recommends anyone with respiratory conditions contact their physician if they experience heightened symptoms. Anyone experiencing chest pain or shortness of breath should seek emergency medical care, according to UH.
ACMC Chief Nursing Officer Amanda Clark said patients visiting the ACMC emergency department have not indicated they were visiting the facility for poor air quality.
“Individuals with COPD, asthma, or other lung conditions, should remain indoors as much as possible, said Nurse Practitioner Peggie Reinhardt, family medicine specialist at ACMC Orwell Family health Center.
“If you have air conditioning, use that to cool your home rather than leave windows open. If you have to go outside, wear a mask — specifically an N-95 mask if the air quality index is above 125 or in the orange to purple range.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.