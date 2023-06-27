An air quality advisory for Ashtabula County has been extended through today, June 29, according to a press release from the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.
Air quality levels may be unhealthy due to fine particulate matter in Ashtabula County and around northeastern Ohio. A similar warning was in effect on Wednesday.
According to the U.S. Air Quality Index, wildfire smoke from Canada is the cause of the drop in air quality. On Tuesday, air quality in the area was moderate, but starting at about 5 p.m., air quality worsened significantly.
One sensor in the Ashtabula Harbor recording readings of 489 on the 0 to 500 Air Quality Index scale on Tuesday night, according to the Air Quality Index’s website.
AQI readings above 300 are considered hazardous, while readings from 201 to 300 are considered very unhealthy, readings from 151 to 200 are considered unhealthy, and readings of 101 to 150 are considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and those with breathing difficulties, according to the AQI’s website.
AQI measures levels of five different pollutants in the air, ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.
The AQI forecast for today, June 29, is 190, at the high end of unhealthy.
When the air quality is unhealthy due to fine particulate matter, it is recommended that people with heart and lung disease, older adults and children should avoid all physical activity outdoors, and everyone else should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion, according to the AQI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.