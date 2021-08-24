The AHS-HHS-LHS Alumni Association will honor 12 new members, six each from Ashtabula and Harbor High Schools, on their induction into the Alumni Hall of Fame at a dinner banquet Thursday, Oct. 14 at the Geneva Lodge and Conference Center.
This will be the class of 2021 and 2020, since their induction ceremony was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The formal induction ceremony will be at 9 AM on Friday, Oct. 15 at Lakeside High School. The public is invited to attend both events with Friday’s being free and the dinner on Thursday being $50.
Invitations and reservations are available through Cheryl Buck at 440-228-5321 and must be made by Sept. 10 to provide ample time for planning.
This year’s inductees from Ashtabula High School are: Norman Jepson, Class of 1966, Ryan Cochran, Class of 1990, and Heather Picken, Class of 1990; and from Harbor High School: Eva von Fielitz Munson, Class of 1955, Roger J. Goudy, Class of 1969, and Gunar Luhta, Class of 1992. A short biography of each 2021 inductee will be published closer to the event.
Last year’s inductees from Ashtabula High School were: Susan Hewins, Class of 1959, Larry Fargo, Class of 1965, and Tom “Ted” Chubb, Class of 1998; and from Harbor High School: Mary Jane Amsbary (Deceased), Class of 1943, Mark Wagner, Class of 1972, and Dana Oxley, Class of 1975. Their bios are available individually on the AHS/HHS/LHS Alumni Association Facebook page.
Each inductee will be presented with an engraved award. Permanent commemorative plaques with each inductee’s picture and a short biography will be displayed at Lakeside High School in the Hall of Fame area just outside the doors of the performing arts center.
The Hall of Fame and related activities are organized and supported by the Ashtabula/Harbor/Lakeside Alumni Association with selection of nominees done by the Hall of Fame Committee.
Anyone wishing to nominate a graduate of Ashtabula, Harbor or Lakeside High School for the Hall of Fame is asked to send a nomination form available online at www.aacs.net using the CONTACT tab and selecting Alumni Association or a complete resume of the nominee to the Hall of Fame Committee, P.O. Box 297, Ashtabula, OH 44005-0297.
The Alumni Association is responsible for all Hall of Fame activities and two annual scholarships to graduating Lakeside Seniors. Membership is $50 for 3-years with life memberships available. Questions may be directed to current President Sue Riley at sues_news@hotmail.com or J.P. Ducro IV at jpducro@ducro.com or 440-992-2191.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.