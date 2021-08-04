AHS Class of 1955 luncheon
ASHTABULA — Ashtabula High School’s Class of 1955 will meet at noon Aug.12 for lunch at Lakeway Restaurant, 729 Lake Ave.
This is the first of the return of monthly luncheons since the COVID-19 pandemic.
FREE VOLUNTEER TRAINING
JEFFERSON — Ashtabula County Friends for Life is sponsoring a free condensed session of volunteer training to their supporters and the pro-life public.
It was developed by the international organization, Justice for All and will be at Henderson Memorial Library on Monday at 6 p.m.. The multi-state representative and presenter, Kaitlin Donihue, trains volunteers in avoiding unproductive arguing about abortion while sharing life-affirming truths in a loving manner.
Pastors and other pro-life groups can encourage attendance or arrange for a training session at their own choice of sites.
RSVP for the limited seating and light refreshments, or for more information, by calling FFL President Crystal Latimer, 440-466-7441. The Candlelight Vigil and a restaurant breakfast meeting are scheduled for September this year. Watch the Facebook page and website or be put on the FFL supporter/emailing list.
FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT
ASHTABULA — Join Ashtabula County District Library and Ashtabula Downtown Development Corporation for Family Fun Outdoor Movie Night at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12.
Come early, spread out a blanket, bring a picnic or visit one of the food trucks available.
There will be games for the kids starting at 7:30 p.m. and the movie, “Raya and the Last Dragon,” starting at 8:30 p.m.
For more information call the Ashtabula Branch at 440-997-9341.
