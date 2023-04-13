JEFFERSON — Data released Wednesday shows new applications and the number of parcels in the agriculture use value (CAUV) tax savings program dipped slightly from 2022, which was a record year.
CAUV farmers saved a total of $6.75 million for Tax Year 2022, compared to $6.71 million in Tax Year 2021, a $40,000 increase in tax savings to farmers, according to the Ashtabula County Auditor’s Office.
Sixty-seven new properties were added to the CAUV program in 2023, which is a decrease from 70 in 2022, but increase from 56 in 2021.
“This is the first year we have seen a decrease in quite a while,” Auditor David Thomas said. “But this is a small decrease of three properties and last year was a big year for new applicants.”
The application period is from Jan. 1 to the first Monday of March each year.
CAUV is a state program which lowers the taxable value of property based on the type of soil in a field or acre of land.
Farmers who commercially farm or timber property pay a reduced tax amount not based on the highest and best use value of the land, but rather, a special formula-based rate that considers crop commodity prices, yields and other economic variables for select soil types.
Soil values have been constant since 2021 but will be updated by the state for tax bills in 2024 with the State Mandated Triennial Property Value Update.
In total, 2,136 property owners are on the CAUV program with roughly 200,097 acres receiving a tax credit.
Commercial agriculture can include activity such as crop production, animal husbandry, woodlands, bees, commercial fisheries, horse breeding, wine production and many other uses.
“Heather in our office does a tremendous job working with property owners on the variety of ways people can qualify and save,” he said. “Plus, keeping up with those on the program to ensure they can continue to qualify is a big part of our yearly process.”
Thomas believes many property owners have seen information and have either acted on getting the credit or do not wish to enter the program.
Attendance was strong at the auditor’s yearly CAUV education session in January.
Of the 102 new parcels added to the CAUV roles this past year, 52 are traditional crops, 42 are forestry, and the remaining are a mixture of the two.
For the first time since Thomas took office in 2019, the program had more traditional crop applicants than forestry participants.
Qualifications for traditional CAUV include commercial agriculture of more than 10 acres, income averaging at least $2,500 if below 10 acres, or following a forest management plan with intent to commercially timber.
Savings for property owners ranges for soil type but is traditionally a 75 percent reduction with the understanding a penalty of three years in savings must be paid if the property leaves commercial production.
“Since 2019 there have been 411 new parcels added into CAUV,” Thomas said. “This means more of our property owners are correctly managing their woods and preserving them for good environmental and commercial purposes or commercially managing their property.”
The increase in CAUV savings for property owners does not result in lost revenue to local government agencies but does increase tax rates for residential properties to make up the difference. Unlike homestead or other credits which the state reimburses, CAUV tax savings is offset by increases to residential property taxes.
State law mandates government revenues from levies passed by the voters to remain largely flat, regardless of changes in value, Thomas said.
While the CAUV application window is closed until January 2024, Thomas encourages residents to reach out now to the Auditor’s Office to ask questions.
