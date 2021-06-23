HARTSGROVE TOWNSHIP — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, the State Fire Marshal, and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire and explosions that occurred in the 6900 block of Summers Road late Monday night.
Hartsgrove Fire Department Assistant Chief Duane Hulderman said they were called to the fire at 11 p.m.. The fire had mostly blown itself out when they arrived, and it was under control quickly, he said.
There was fire on an adjacent structure that was brought under control quickly as well, he said.
No one was injured, Hulderman said.
Deputies were called to the scene at 12:29 a.m. on Tuesday morning due to the property owners not being forthcoming with information about the explosions, according to an Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies spoke with the property owner and his son, and were told that a few vehicles, as well as propane and acetylene tanks were in the garage that caught fire, but no explosives were in the building, according to the report.
While walking through the site of the fire, deputies found a number of blasting caps in the area, including blasting caps that were live, at which point deputies and fire investigators cleared the area, according to the report.
Suzanne Dabkowski, a public information officer with the ATF, said the ATF is working with the Sheriff’s Office. The AFT rendered the explosives that were found at the scene safe and the investigation is ongoing, she said.
“We don’t think there’s any issue of public safety involved with that at this point,” Dabkowski said.
