Agencies investigate fatal explosion

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Improvised explosive devices were named as the cause of a fatal explosion on Saturday night at 1320 Clay Street, said Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi during a Monday morning news conference.
Michael Hopkins, 55, was killed in the explosion in a garage set back from the house where he was making the explosives, Niemi said. He said the victim told neighbors he was making the devices to pay off a lawn mower he purchased.
Ashtabula County Coroner Office Investigator Keith Stewart said Hopkins was found outside the garage when Jefferson Fire Department emergency workers arrived on the scene after the explosion was called in at 7:54 p.m.
He said family members had moved Hopkins from the building to just outside the door. But when the medical team arrived the fire was so hot that the fire department had to knock down the fire before they could treat him.
Stewart said Hopkins was alive and transported to UH Geneva Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 9:16 p.m. on Saturday evening.
“When deputies arrived on scene, the detached garage located behind the residence was burned to the ground and debris was scattered into the neighbor’s yard,” Niemi said.
Investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were called in to assist due to the severity and nature of the incident, he said.
Suzanne Dabkowski, a public information officer for ATF, said agents were on the scene on Saturday evening and Sunday. She said the Sunday operation involved making sure there were no further explosives on the property to make ensure the community was safe.
Dabkowski said since the suspect is deceased, no federal charges will be filed unless new information surfaces.
Niemi said he was thankful that nobody else in the area was injured in the incident and urged people to report any potential illegal activity in their neighborhoods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.