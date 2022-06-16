Sizzling temperatures Wednesday and today will ease for Father’s Day weekend, replaced by high temperatures in the 70s, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
A blistering 92 degrees with a heat index of 102 degrees on Wednesday will be followed by another hot one today, with high near 90, and a heat index as high as 95, forecasters said.
That sweaty feeling on the skin is called the heat index, and is calculated by blending air temperature and humidity, according to the NWS.
Wednesday and Thursday’s numbers fall into the “extreme caution” range, according to the NWS.
Ashtabula resident, Sarah Artman, 20, said she enjoys her job, scooping up ice cream and serving customers at Blended Smoothies and Ice Cream, 1018 Bridge St., Ashtabula.
“We are extra busy in hot weather,” she said. “People like to cool off with an ice cream cone.”
The hot humid weather also provides a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 9 a.m. today, according to the NWS.
Tonight, expect clear skies and a low around 68 degrees, according to NWS.
Come Friday, temperatures drop some and sunny skies are forecast, with a high near 78.
Saturday temperatures cool down but sunny skies are still expected, with a high near 69 degrees. That’s good news for Jefferson’s Fairy and Strawberry festivals, both planned for the weekend in the county seat.
Expect mostly clear skies Saturday night, with a low around 51.
Sunday will be a great day to celebrate Father’s Day, with forecasters predicting mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 72.
To stay cool during extremely hot days, the experts recommend everyone:
• Drink plenty of cool, non-alcoholic beverages and avoid extremely cold liquids and beverages with high levels of sugar or caffeine;
• Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing and rest frequently;
• Don’t leave anyone — people or pets — in a vehicle unattended;
• Plan outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day, such as early morning or late evening;
• Take cool baths or showers, and
• Seek an air-conditioned environment, such as a store, restaurant, public library, or a family member’s or neighbor’s home, if the indoor temperature in your home is higher than is comfortable.
Or, area residents can do like 5-year-old Everett Loveland of Jefferson suggests, “Play with the water sprinkler to stay cool, or forget about it and go to the playground!”
