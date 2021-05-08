ASHTABULA — After School Discovery has lots of events planned for the remainder of the year.
Dine to Donate is happening from 3-8 p.m. every Wednesday in May at Max’s Pizza and Grill. The restaurant is donating 10 percent of all purchases (excluding alcohol) for dine-in and carryout.
“This donation will support the future After School Discovery programming for our children in Ashtabula,” said Linda Coblitz, ASD executive director. “We are asking for our community’s support by dining and donating.”
After School Discovery will provide a Summer of Discovery for students attending Ashtabula Area City Schools.
The Quest SOD will be provided for students currently in 6th through 8th grade.
The elementary SOD will be provided for students currently in preschool through 3rd grade.
These summer programs will be on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from June 22 through July 22. Bussing and two meals will be provided.
There is no charge to the families for this programming, which is being funded by a contract with Ashtabula Area City Schools and grant funding from the Ohio Department of Education 21st Century Community Learning Centers.
The 21st CCLC program provides opportunities for children who come from economically disadvantaged families and attend low-performing schools to receive academic supports.
The Ohio Department of Education’s Office for Improvement and Innovation administers the 21st CCLC grant. This federally funded grant program supports high-quality, out-of-school time learning opportunities and related activities for students who attend eligible schools.
Come November, After School Discovery will hold its annual 5K Rivalry Run fundraiser on Nov. 27, starting on Bridge Street. Participants should mark their calendars and register at www.stasnyroadracing.com (upcoming events).
Follow the After School Discovery Facebook page for pictures and current programming updates.
