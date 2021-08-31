Adult evening cosmetology program returns to A-Tech

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Technical & Career Campus is accepting applications for the adult cosmetology program. The comprehensive program is back after two years off, in part due to COVID-19.
“I’m excited about the return of the program. We’ve seen an increased demand with enrollment,” said Ken Porter, adult workforce development director. “This will connect adults with good opportunities in the local job market.”
The program thoroughly prepares students for the Ohio State Board of Cosmetology exam, including all lab skills and classroom theory.
For more than 30 years, the A-Tech adult cosmetology program has helped individuals gain the essential skills needed to enhance the workforce of Ashtabula County.
Classes meet Monday through Thursday from 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. The class shifts to daytime hours during the summer, running from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Tuition includes Ohio State Board of Cosmetology application and license fees and supplies. Financial aid is available for those who qualify.
Classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 13. Limited space remains. Visit www.atech.edu to register or call 440-576-6015, ext. 1040.
