It occurred to me earlier this week that I forgot to share something funny that happened when I was in Las Vegas visiting my son.
All over the city, there were billboards and neon signs advertising a girls’ night out show called, “Australia’s Thunder from Down Under,” featuring musclebound, good-looking young men.
Every time we passed a billboard, promising “100 percent Australian men,” Handsome Son would tease me.
“I got you a ticket, Mom,” he joked. “Don’t you want to see Thunder from Down Under?”
Then he would laugh and laugh.
“No thanks,” I said, with a chuckle.
Thunder from Down Under was everywhere — even on TV.
Here’s what I remember from the TV ads:
“There’s nothing sexier than an Aussie storm ... the No. 1 male revue on the Las Vegas Strip! It’s raining men and lightning is striking nightly at Excalibur Hotel and Casino. With the crack of a whip, you can saddle up!”
Faithful readers, can you believe that? Saddle up!?
I bet Big & Rich’s song, “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy),” is the strip show’s anthem.
And, apparently there’s one “Thunder” who back-flips his way across the stage and another who douses himself with some sort of liquid, hops off the stage and shakes like a wet dog.
I obviously paid close attention to all of the TV ads — strictly for journalistic purposes, of course.
Frankly, I could only imagine a screaming room full of high heels, tiny tight dresses and cute bachelorette party sashes.
I had to call my sister!
“You won’t believe the show [Handsome Son] keeps teasing me about,” I said. “Thunder from Down Under! A bunch of shirtless Australian men dancing around doing God knows what!”
Sis replied, “I’ve seen them!”
“What?” I squawked.
“They were on [the TV show] ‘Project Runway,’ and they’re HOT!” she said, laughing.
Handsome Son and Lovely Daughter-in-law thought Sis was hilarious.
“What happened to my good Christian sister?” I said, shaking my head and laughing. “She’s gone to the Dark Side.”
Handsome Son said, “Are you sure you don’t want to go, Mom?”
My response, “No way. Why get the engine all warmed up when you’re not going anywhere?”
Shelley Terry’s new motto: Instead of ‘Thunder from Down Under,’ it’s ‘Don’t Fiddle with the Middle!’ You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.