JEFFERSON — It’ll cost you two more bucks to get into the Ashtabula County Fair this year, but you will get more bang for your buck, according to Fair Board.
The price for everything — utilities, gas, diesel fuel, supplies and wages — that the Fair Board has to spend to put on the 175th fair, slated for Aug. 9-14, has gone up, said Darla Vargo, secretary/treasurer.
“We are just like everybody else,” she said.
Consequently, the full-price, adult gate admission will rise from $8 to $10, but the Fair Board will still offer days when veterans, senior citizens and children ages 14 and younger get in free. Children ages 4 and younger always get in free.
The $10 admission covers everyone ages 5 and older, but the price includes a free wristband for rides (except live ponies, bull ride and fun house). Parking is free off of North Poplar Street and free transportation to the gate is available.
“The Ashtabula County fair board works extremely hard year-round to make the annual fair a success,” Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said. “There will be lots to do this year, including some very exciting country music on a few nights.”
Kozlowski said increased costs are responsible for the increase in admission, but overall, the board is working to keep costs down as much as possible.
New this year, the Ashtabula County Fair is offering advance online ticketing /credit card payments for daily admission tickets, ride wristbands, patron six-day passes, grandstand shows and pit passes. Online credit/debit card sales available now, but processing fees will be itemized and added to all credit card purchases.
The fairground secretary’s office under the grandstand opens July 16 for cash and credit card sales.
Special admission days will include:
• Family Day: Aug. 10 — ages 14 years and younger admitted to grounds free.
• Veterans Appreciation Day: Aug. 11 — veterans admitted to grounds free, but must show identification.
• Senior Citizens Day: Aug. 12 — seniors admitted to grounds free from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.; after 3 p.m. $1 cash only.
Passes do not include grandstand admission.
A patron pass is $25 and includes all six days admission.
An exhibitor’s ticket, available to those folks who enter a project in the fair, for six days admission is $20; an exhibitor’s ticket for three days admission is $15. You must be an exhibitor and purchase your pass at the fair office.
A membership ticket includes six days admission to the grounds only for $20. Tickets are cash only and must be purchased at office or from a director. This ticket is available for any Ashtabula County resident ages 18 and older. The bearer of this ticket may vote for Fair Board Directors between noon and 4 p.m. at the annual election on Sept. 17 at the Concession Building on the fairgrounds. Bearer may enter open class departments No. 1-18 (cattle, goat, draft horse and tractor/truck pull departments require extra entry fees).
RIDE WRISTBANDS:
Rides by Lisko Family Amusements can be bought with cash or credit card. Included with daily $10 admission ticket, the rides are free. With any passes or special admission, ride bands cost $7. Wristbands may be purchased online in advance or at wristband booth at the fair.
GRANDSTAND SHOWS:
Tickets to the grandstand shows may be purchased online or at office prior to fair.
Aug. 9: DerbyDog Demolition Derby $5.
Aug. 10: Cycle Circus $10.
Aug. 11: Country artist Ted Riser & The Marshall Band is free.
Aug. 12: Country artist Tyler Farr $20; entry to track, standing only is $25.
Aug. 13: DerbyDog Demolition Derby $5.
Aug. 14: Tractor/Truck Pulls $5.
PIT PASSES:
Pit passes will be sold for demolition derbies and truck/tractor pulls for $15.
Online tickets purchased for admissions will be sent by text or e-mail to your phone or mobile device and will be scanned at the gates/or purchaser may print out a copy of the ticket and bring it to the fair to be scanned.
